Switzerland adds 18 more regions to its quarantine list

Today, Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) added 18 regions to its compulsory quarantine list.

Anyone arriving in Switzerland from these place from 28 September 2020 will be required by law to quarantine for 10 days.

From 14 September 2020, Switzerland shifted from a system of listing entire countries to one which lists whole countries and regions within them.

New additions to the list from 28 September 2020 include Brittany (France), Liguria (Italy), Upper and Lower Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ecuador, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Morocco, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Portugal, Slovenia and the United Kingdom.

From 28 September 2020, if you arrive in Switzerland and have spent time in one of these places in the past 10 days you must go to your home or to other suitable accommodation immediately on arrival and stay there for 10 days and not go out. No exception is made for children or anyone with a negative Covid-19 test. The Swiss authorities say that a negative test does not rule out infection.

In addition, you must report your arrival to the relevant cantonal authority within 2 days and follow any instructions they give you. A government infoline operates from 6am to 11pm: +41 58 464 44 88.

Here are links for information on reporting arrival in Vaud, Geneva, Valais, Basel-City, Bern, Zurich and Zug. For other cantons click here.

The legal requirement to quarantine is set out in Switzerland’s epidemic act. Fines for non-compliance can be as high as CHF 10,000.

From 28 September 2020 arrivals from Kosovo and San Marino will no longer need to quarantine after entering Switzerland.

