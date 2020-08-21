Unemployment up in second quarter of 2020 in Switzerland

Switzerland’s unemployment rate rose from 4.2% to 4.6% in the second quarter of 2020, according to a recent survey that measures unemployment more broadly than Switzerland’s official unemployment measure.

© Suriel Ramirez Zaldivar | Dreamstime.com

The method used for these calculations is the one defined by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), which includes all available job seekers – ILO definition of unemployment.

The standard official Swiss measure includes only those registered as unemployed, a lower percentage that excludes those who are available and seeking work but no longer registered. Much of the motivation to register with the unemployment office in Switzerland disappears once an individual has reached the end of their unemployment insurance.

The latest figures show large unemployment differences across age groups and nationality. More than 8% of those aged 15-24 and around 4% for all other age groups were unemployed. Around 7.5% of foreign nationals and roughly 3.5% of Swiss were unemployed at the end of the second quarter of 2020.

More on this:

Government press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.