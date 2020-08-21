Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / News & features / Business & Economy / Unemployment up in second quarter of 2020 in Switzerland

Unemployment up in second quarter of 2020 in Switzerland

By Leave a Comment

Switzerland’s unemployment rate rose from 4.2% to 4.6% in the second quarter of 2020, according to a recent survey that measures unemployment more broadly than Switzerland’s official unemployment measure.

© Suriel Ramirez Zaldivar | Dreamstime.com

The method used for these calculations is the one defined by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), which includes all available job seekers – ILO definition of unemployment.

The standard official Swiss measure includes only those registered as unemployed, a lower percentage that excludes those who are available and seeking work but no longer registered. Much of the motivation to register with the unemployment office in Switzerland disappears once an individual has reached the end of their unemployment insurance.

The latest figures show large unemployment differences across age groups and nationality. More than 8% of those aged 15-24 and around 4% for all other age groups were unemployed. Around 7.5% of foreign nationals and roughly 3.5% of Swiss were unemployed at the end of the second quarter of 2020.

More on this:
Government press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.