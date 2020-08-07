Family main source of Covid-19 infections in Switzerland

Since 16 July 2020, doctors treating Covid-19 patients have provided the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) with information on where each infection may have occurred.

© Sawitri Khromkrathok | Dreamstime.com

According to this data the most likely source of infection is a family member. 27% of recorded cases were reportedly infected this way. The next most likely sources were work (9%) and private parties (3%). Less likely sources included nightclubs, bars, medical staff and unplanned gatherings. These each accounted for around 2% of cases.

The percentages are based on forms submitted for 793 cases recorded between 16 July 2020 and 1 August 2020.

The FOPH data contrasts with data collected in Geneva, which suggests 40% of new cases in the week to 31 July 2020 in the canton were linked to 20 nightclubs.

However, given that 40% of the forms submitted to the FOPH indicated no source of infection the data is not particularly meaningful.

More on this:

FOPH press release (in French)

