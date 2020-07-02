Swiss salaries rise faster than inflation for the first time in 2 years

In 2019, Swiss salaries were on average of 0.9% higher than the year before. A nominal rise of +0.9% combined with low inflation of 0.4% delivered a real boost of 0.5% to someone earning an average salary in Switzerland.

This is the first time in two years that the average Swiss salary has grown faster than inflation. In 2017 and 2018 the real average salary fell -0.1% and -0.4% in real terms.

Overall, in nominal terms, average salaries rose more for women (+1.0%) than men (+0.9%).

Not everyone saw salaries rise in 2019. Salary movements ranged from -1.1% to +1.3% depending on the sector. Hi-tech manufacturing (+1.7%), scientific research (+1.7%) and financial services (+1.6%) workers received the largest nominal pay boosts. At the other end were lower-tech manufacturing (-0.9%), mechanics (-1.0) and people employed in catering and accommodation (-1.1%).

The average gross median salary in Switzerland was CHF 78,456 (US$ 82,970) in 2018.

