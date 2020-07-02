Le News

Swiss salaries rise faster than inflation for the first time in 2 years

In 2019, Swiss salaries were on average of 0.9% higher than the year before. A nominal rise of +0.9% combined with low inflation of 0.4% delivered a real boost of 0.5% to someone earning an average salary in Switzerland.

© Vsg Art Stock Photography And Paintings | Dreamstime.com

This is the first time in two years that the average Swiss salary has grown faster than inflation. In 2017 and 2018 the real average salary fell -0.1% and -0.4% in real terms.

Overall, in nominal terms, average salaries rose more for women (+1.0%) than men (+0.9%).

Not everyone saw salaries rise in 2019. Salary movements ranged from -1.1% to +1.3% depending on the sector. Hi-tech manufacturing (+1.7%), scientific research (+1.7%) and financial services (+1.6%) workers received the largest nominal pay boosts. At the other end were lower-tech manufacturing (-0.9%), mechanics (-1.0) and people employed in catering and accommodation (-1.1%).

The average gross median salary in Switzerland was CHF 78,456 (US$ 82,970) in 2018.

More on this:
Government press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

