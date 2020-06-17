Le News

Coronavirus: percentage of Swiss expecting a resurgence drops sharply

By Leave a Comment

A poll by Sotomo run in June 2020 on behalf of RTS suggests 26% of the Swiss public expect a resurgence of Covid-19 cases.


© Kostyantine Pankin | Dreamstime.com

When the survey was run in May 2020, 51% of those questioned expected the number of SARS-CoV-2 infections in Switzerland to grow – 14% expected a strong increase and 37% expected a slow steady increase.

When questioned in June 2020, only 26% said they expected numbers to rise – 2% expected a strong increase and 24% expected a slow steady increase.

The falls were larger in French- (-34%) and Italian-speaking Switzerland (-39%) than in the German-speaking part (-20%).

However, 18% said they couldn’t judge what might happen, a percentage that grew from 9% in May 2020. By June 2020, French-speakers (30%) were more doubtful than Italian- (13%) and German-speakers (18%).

The survey is based on answers of 31,011 respondents over the age of 15 across Switzerland. It was carried out between 5 and 8 June 2020.

More on this:
Sotomo survey (in German)

