Swiss parliament decides lesbians should have access to sperm

On 11 June 2020, Switzerland’s parliament voted in favour of gay marriage and allowing lesbian couples to have access to sperm donations.

132 parliamentarians voted in favour of the proposal with 52 voting against it.

All of Switzerland’s main political parties voted in favour of allowing lesbians access to sperm with the exception of the Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP) and the Christian Democratic People’s Party of Switzerland (PDC/CVP), two parties known for being socially conservative.

The Christian Democratic People’s Party of Switzerland was in favour of same sex marriage on the condition that sperm donations were removed from the package of proposed changes.

The Swiss People’s Party was opposed to both same sex marriage and allowing lesbians access to sperm donations. According to Yves Nidegger, allowing lesbian couples access to medically assisted procreation would deprive children of having a relationship with their fathers.

Justice minister Karin Keller-Sutter pointed out that giving Lesbians access to donated sperm would raise important legal questions for the child. In Switzerland, children can obtain information, such as the name, birth date and profession of sperm donors from a federal register when they turn 18.

At some point in the future the question may be put to Swiss voters in the form of a referendum. However, this will take time. The Council of States, Switzerland’s upper house, has not yet voted on the proposal.



