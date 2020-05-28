Swiss have mixed feelings about working from home, according to survey

Working from home is a mixed bag of pros and cons for most Swiss who were surveyed by gfs.bern in March and April 2020. But it worked for most.

© Vladimir Fedorov | Dreamstime.com

In 2019, before the outbreak of the corona pandemic, around 1.1 million employees in Switzerland occasionally worked from home.

During the pandemic the number of hours worked at home more than tripled. Before the virus an average employee spent 10.5 hours working from home a week. During the lockdown, the average rose to around 33 hours.

During the shutdown. 60% said their company switched completely to working from home, while 27% said that their operations operated from home and the office.

For just over half (51%) the pandemic was a breakthrough for home working.

The vast majority agreed that working from home works. 86% said team communication worked, and 84% said that their own team worked well together digitally.

Home workers agreed almost unanimously that home working reduced traffic (98%) and contributed to environmental protection (89%). 60% thought working from home reduced stress and 55% thought it was useful in a pandemic.

On the negative side, 64% found it lonely and 61% said training and support suffered. And while 41% found it compatible with childcare 28% didn’t.

The survey questioned 1,126 adult Swiss citizens who worked from home for at least one day in March and April 2020.

More on this:

gfs.bern survey (in German)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.