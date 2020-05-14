Steep drop in asylum requests in Switzerland

Recent figures show a steep decline in the number of people applying for asylum in Switzerland during the coronavirus crisis.

During April 2020, 332 asylum requests were made in Switzerland, 65.5% fewer than in March 2020 and 70.3% fewer than during April 2019, according to the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM).

The main originating countries were Eritrea (96), Syria (40), Afghanistan (26), Turkey (21) and Sri Lanka (18).

In April, 1,309 requests were examined. 158 were rejected, 381 were granted asylum and 432 were granted temporary admission. By the end of April, SEM had 6,098 asylum applications pending decisions.

