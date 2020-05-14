Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Steep drop in asylum requests in Switzerland

Steep drop in asylum requests in Switzerland

By Leave a Comment

Recent figures show a steep decline in the number of people applying for asylum in Switzerland during the coronavirus crisis.

Steep drop in asylum requests in Switzerland
© Tatiana Golmer | Dreamstime.com

During April 2020, 332 asylum requests were made in Switzerland, 65.5% fewer than in March 2020 and 70.3% fewer than during April 2019, according to the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM).

The main originating countries were Eritrea (96), Syria (40), Afghanistan (26), Turkey (21) and Sri Lanka (18).

In April, 1,309 requests were examined. 158 were rejected, 381 were granted asylum and 432 were granted temporary admission. By the end of April, SEM had 6,098 asylum applications pending decisions.

More on this:
Government press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.