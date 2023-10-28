Second chance applications push asylum numbers up by 32%

During September 2023, 3,966 asylum requests were made in Switzerland, a month on month rise of 32%, reported RTS.

Asylum seekers © Jerome Cid | Dreamstime.com

According to the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) the rise is partly due to secondary applications. Typically, applying for asylum is a one shot game. However, the situation in Afghanistan has been degrading so quickly that applicants are being given a second chance to apply.

Around 700 (18%) of the 3,966 applications in September were second ones placed by Afghans. Most of those involved in these applications were women and children.

In September, 1,486 (37%) applications were from Afghans. The next largest numbers were from Turkey (846), Algeria (179), Eritrea (170) and Morocco (157).

During the month, SEM processed 2,357 requests and granted 654 (28%) people asylum.

In September Switzerland requested other member states of the Dublin agreement accept the transfer of 1,356 asylum seekers. During the month 1,249 applicants returned to their countries of origin or to another member state of the Dublin agreement under the supervision of the Swiss authorities.

In addition to regular asylum seekers, in September, 1,888 people from Ukraine requested S visas, with 1,630 being granted and 113 being refused. By the end of September there were a total of 65,746 people in Switzerland on S visas.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

