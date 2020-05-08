FILM: 7 more excellent films

8 May 2020.

We’re all encouraged by the gentle re-opening up of life and society. Let’s hope it will work smoothly. It would help if we just keep those masks on, regularly wash our hands, and keep a correct distance with re-united friends. No three-kisses please!

But confinement has also shown us some marvelous talents around the world, coming together online to continue their art and give us pleasure. It’s been an amazing, ongoing show, especially on YouTube, where you can see almost everything!

When they’re up and running, let’s support the small businesses, cafes, restaurants, cinemas and theatres that are suffering under this unprecedented lockdown. Let’s not even envisage the huge problems of the airline and travel industry. It simply boggles the mind.

In the meantime, a few more excellent films to catch, if you have the time and inclination…

PATERSON – a gentle, poetic revery about a young couple in small town New Jersey, by the inimitable Jim Jarmusch.

Also by him – a quirky conversation piece – COFFEE AND CIGARETTES

STRANGERS ON A TRAIN – the old time classic by Hitchcock

THE LUNCHBOX – an amusing and very touching film out of India, with the talented, recently deceased Irfan Khan.

BEASTS OF THE SOUTHERN WILD – a superb indie about a little girl and her father just before the New Orleans hurricane.

THE ARTIST – an amazing, Oscar-winning, black&white, silent film made just a few years ago.

KICKASS – if you don’t mind violence, mayhem, fast action, a foul-mouthed little girl, but a great deal of fun, this is your film.

LOVING VINCENT – a magnificent tribute to Van Gogh’s life and art, in unique animation.

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune

