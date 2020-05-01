Le News

FILM: 11 documentaries!

1 May 2020.

DOCUMENTARIES !

I thought I would give you a selection of outstanding documentaries this week. Enough of delightful or dramatic entertainment. Let‘s get down to the fine art of the grey cells (as Hercules Poirot would say). Or as the old saying goes, “Truth is stranger than fiction” (from such luminaries as Lord Byron and Mark Twain). And in our case, more informative and fascinating, in these confining days that we have so well adhered to. Each one is truly worth your while!

Four of the list come from the renowned German director Wim Wenders:

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB – all about the roots of Cuban music

PINA – about a giant of a choreographer

SALT OF THE EARTH – about a Brazilian photographer and humanitarian

POPE FRANCIS, A MAN OF HIS WORD – an astounding interview

Two of them come from the excellent Swiss director, Martin Witz:

DUTTI DER RIESE – about the founder of Migros

GATEWAYS TO NEW YORK – about an incredible Swiss engineer who built NewYork’s bridges

SAMSARA – about the beauties and sorrows of the world

WOMAN – about that amazing gender

WINGED MIGRATION – the wondrous migration of birds

RBG – about the untiring female Supreme Court judge.

THREE IDENTICAL STRANGERS – an incredible story of lost triplets

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

