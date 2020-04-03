Le News

FILMS to sweep you to another time and place

3 April 2020.

MORE SUPER FILMS to watch through this difficult time of the VIRUS. As with all great films, these classics will sweep you to another time and place…

BUTCH CASSIDY AND THE SUNDANCE KID

OUT OF AFRICA

LAWRENCE OF ARABIA

THE LAST SAMURAI 

TOP GUN

GLADIATOR 

THE KING AND I 

THE GREAT DICTATOR

THE KID 

THE PRODUCERS

THE HUSTLER 

THE MISFITS

SOME LIKE IT HOT 

SEVEN YEAR ITCH 

BULLETS OVER BROADWAY 

TEL AVIV ON FIRE

GONE WITH THE WIND 

LE FILS DE L’AUTRE (The Other Son)

More magical escapes next week…

Being a purist (I have seen them all, and just waiting for the BIG screens to light up again…) I don’t know where you can download these – ask your kids….

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune
Neptune

Click here for past reviews.

