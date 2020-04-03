FILMS to sweep you to another time and place

3 April 2020.
MORE SUPER FILMS to watch through this difficult time of the VIRUS. As with all great films, these classics will sweep you to another time and place…
BUTCH CASSIDY AND THE SUNDANCE KID
OUT OF AFRICA
LAWRENCE OF ARABIA
THE LAST SAMURAI
TOP GUN
GLADIATOR
THE KING AND I
THE GREAT DICTATOR
THE KID
THE PRODUCERS
THE HUSTLER
THE MISFITS
SOME LIKE IT HOT
SEVEN YEAR ITCH
BULLETS OVER BROADWAY
TEL AVIV ON FIRE
GONE WITH THE WIND
LE FILS DE L’AUTRE (The Other Son)
More magical escapes next week…
Being a purist (I have seen them all, and just waiting for the BIG screens to light up again…) I don’t know where you can download these – ask your kids….
Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars
By Neptune
Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.
