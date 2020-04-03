FILMS to sweep you to another time and place

3 April 2020.

MORE SUPER FILMS to watch through this difficult time of the VIRUS. As with all great films, these classics will sweep you to another time and place…

BUTCH CASSIDY AND THE SUNDANCE KID

OUT OF AFRICA

LAWRENCE OF ARABIA

THE LAST SAMURAI

TOP GUN

GLADIATOR

THE KING AND I

THE GREAT DICTATOR

THE KID

THE PRODUCERS

THE HUSTLER

THE MISFITS

SOME LIKE IT HOT

SEVEN YEAR ITCH

BULLETS OVER BROADWAY

TEL AVIV ON FIRE

GONE WITH THE WIND

LE FILS DE L’AUTRE (The Other Son)

More magical escapes next week…

Being a purist (I have seen them all, and just waiting for the BIG screens to light up again…) I don’t know where you can download these – ask your kids….

