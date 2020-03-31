Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Coronavirus: loss of smell indicates “very high likelihood” of infection

Coronavirus: loss of smell indicates “very high likelihood” of infection

By Leave a Comment

While there is currently no scientifically proven link between anosmia (loss of smell) and Covid-19, more and more experts are saying the symptom is a strong indicator.

Coronavirus: loss of smell indicates "very high likelihood" of infection
© Katarzyna Bialasiewicz | Dreamstime.com

Gilbert Greub, head of the microbiology department at the CHUV hospital in Lausanne, is one such expert. “Given the widespread Covid-19 epidemic, I think that everyone who has a problem tasting or a problem smelling has a very high likelihood of testing positive and should be tested. The majority of this group will be positive with this illness”, said Greub, according to RTS.

ENT UK, an association of ear, nose and throat (ENT) physicians in the UK, published similar findings on the association between Covid-19 and loss of smell. In a report it said: “There is already good evidence from South Korea, China and Italy that significant numbers of patients with proven COVID-19 infection have developed anosmia/hyposmia. In Germany it is reported that more than 2 in 3 confirmed cases have anosmia. In South Korea, where testing has been more widespread, 30% of patients testing positive have had anosmia as their major presenting symptom in otherwise mild cases.”

According to Basile Landis, an ENT specialist at HUG hospital in Geneva, there are two clear parallel trends: a rising epidemic of a new virus and a sudden and significant rise in the number of people reporting trouble smelling.

Given what we know, it seems prudent for those who have lost their smell to consider themselves positive and contagious.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.