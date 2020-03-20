Le News

Fines for gatherings of more than 5 people in Switzerland

Switzerland’s federal government announced today that all gatherings in public spaces, including unplanned ones, are now banned. Public spaces include parks, squares and streets.

People gathering in groups of fewer than 5 must stay at least 2 metres apart. The police have been given authority to issue fines of CHF 100 per person to anyone flouting the rules.

In addition, cantons can close parks if people fail to respect the rules.

On 20 March 2020, Switzerland, had close to 5,000 recorded cases of Coronavirus infection, however the real number is estimated to be far higher and rising.

More on this:
Government press conference (in French)

