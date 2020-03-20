Coronavirus: Vaud, Basel and Ticino worst hit

The latest update on the spread of the coronavirus in Switzerland was published this afternoon.

© Petr Pohudka | Dreamstime.com

By 20 March 2020, the recoded number of Covid-19 infections in Switzerland had risen to 4,840, a number sure to be far below the real number of infections.

The numbers of deaths (43) and recoveries (15) are low, reflecting Switzerland’s early point in the development of the outbreak. At 74% (43/(15+43)), the death rate among those reaching an outcome is alarmingly high. In Italy, this rate is currently 43%. In China it is now 4.4%. Hopefully in time this rate will decline in Switzerland.

The worst hit canton is the Italian-speaking canton of Ticino. There, the rate of infection is 231 per 100,000. Vaud (148) and Basel-City (145) have the next highest concentrations of Covid-19 infection. Geneva (70), Zurich (36) and Bern (25) have far fewer cases per 100,000 residents.

The average across Switzerland was 56 infections per 100,000.

More on this:

Government press release (in French)

