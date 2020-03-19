Coronavirus: estimating the death toll in Switzerland

COVID-19 has hit the world fast and we are racing to understand it, while struggling to come to terms with its deadly impact.

© Pongmoji | Dreamstime.com

When trying to estimate the impact, it is tempting to take the current number of deaths and divide it by the number of reported cases. However, the resulting percentage is misleading.

Here’s why:

Jumping the gun

If we divide the current number of deaths in South Korea with the current number of cases so far we get a death rate of 1.1% – 91 deaths / 8,565 reported cases. If we do the same for China we get 4.0% – 3,245 deaths / 80,928 reported cases.

The problem with these calculations is that many of the cases have not yet concluded in one of only two possible outcomes: recovery or death. In South Korea, 81% of current cases still have an unknown outcome.

It is therefore more meaningful to look at the death rate among concluded cases. In both China (3,245/73,665) and South Korea (91/2,038) this percentage is currently the same: 4.4%.

The same percentages in Italy (43%), Iran (18%), Spain (43%), Germany (28%), USA (63%), France (22%), Switzerland (74%) and the UK (69%) are currently alarmingly high.

Globally, this rate is currently 10.4% (10,031 deaths / 10,031 + 86,032). 148,460 (61%) of current 244,523 cases have an unknown outcome.

In addition, counting deaths is far from clear cut. Every death is assigned a direct cause of death along with a list of things that contributed. Given that the final cause of coronavirus induced death will be organ failure, this could be entered on a death certificate instead. In the UK, NHS England confirmed that Covid-19 is acceptable as a direct or underlying cause of death for a death certificate. However, the potential for confusion remains.

Not spreading the net wide enough

Testing practices vary from country to country. Some countries, like Switzerland, have limited testing capacity and have been forced to ration it. Switzerland is testing only those with severe symptoms and those in high risk groups. This will understate the number of cases of infection.

All those who are infected but aren’t tested, never end up in the reported case number so they don’t end up in the recovery or death numbers either. By inadvertently cherry picking the worst actual cases, Switzerland’s testing policy pushes up the outcome-based death rate, making it meaningless at a total population level.

Other places, like China and South Korea, where they track, trace and test a high percentage of suspected infections, have more complete confirmed case numbers. The reported case numbers in those places are higher and more meaningful. We would also expect death rates there to be lower and more meaningful for the total population.

South Korea has tested 5,680 per million and Italy 3,020 per million. The number of tests in Switzerland is unclear. The canton by canton fragmentation of information has made gathering figures difficult. Some reports suggest a current test rate of 2,000 per day, so over the last 10 days Switzerland might have tested 20,000 people, a rate of 2,330 per million, putting it ahead of the UK which has tested fewer than 1,000 per million.

Another challenge is counting infected patients with mild or no symptoms. Tracking helps. If you test those without symptoms who have been in contact with someone with symptoms you’ll catch some mild and asymptomatic cases. However, it is likely that some mild or asymptomatic case will slip through the net at some point, even with rigorous testing and tracking. One analysis suggests that even in China, 40-50% of infections were not identified as cases.

Skewed samples

A number of analyses have referred to the low death rates on the cruise ship Diamond Princess. However, this is a small (712 cases) unrepresentative sample. These people chose to go on a cruise. They do not represent a cross-section of the population. The outcome-based death rate on the Diamond Princess so far is 1.3% (7 / 527) with 25% of cases yet to reach a conclusion, so there is a wait and see element here too.

Infected groups in places where they acted preemptively, such as in Guangdong province in China, are likely to be skewed too. In Guangdong, which has a population of 113m, only 1,378 people were infected and only 8 have died so far. The outcome-based death rate among those infected in Guangdong is currently 0.6%. We can speculate that this group were healthier than average, perhaps because they were younger working people who had early contact with the virus. But this is a guess. By contrast, the death rate among those infected in China’s Hubei province was 5.1% (3,133 / 3,133 + 58,382). Here we can speculate that the disease hit a broader cross-section of society and is more meaningful for the total population.

How many could die in Switzerland?

Currently, Switzerland has 4,133 recorded cases, 15 recoveries and 43 deaths. The current outcome-based death rate is 74% (43/(15 + 43)).

Given Switzerland’s testing and tracking policy and the time elapsed since the beginning of the outbreak, the actual number of infections is likely to be substantially higher than the 4,133 reported cases. If Switzerland had a similar death rate to China (4.4%), then the current actual number of cases of infection in Switzerland could be nearly 70,000 (74%/4.4% x 4,133).

In addition, Switzerland is only just starting to see outcomes. So far, only 1.4% (58 / 4,133) of reported cases have resulted in an outcome. This means the current outcome-based death rate of 74% is based on too few cases, making it unreliable.

Can we instead use Chinese data to predict the number of deaths in Switzerland?

Given Switzerland didn’t respond preemptively like the Chinese did in Guangdong and other provinces outside Hubei with low death rates, it is highly unlikely to follow this path. Places like this acted before the virus infected a broader cross section of the population, and they avoided overloading their hospitals.

And while the experience in China’s Hubei province might be a better fit, with hindsight, we can see that Hubei stopped the virus before it spread widely – only 0.12% of the population was infected. In Switzerland, the spread has most likely been slowed but not stopped.

It could be argued that Hubei’s 5.1% mortality rate needs to be halved to reflect the estimated number of mild or symptom free cases that went unrecorded (see 40-50% estimate referred to above). This would give a rate of 2.6%.

To reflect the likely continued spread in Switzerland we could take a guess at the percentage of the population that will end up being infected. So, hypothetically, if 10% of Switzerland’s population became infected (857,000) around 22,000 would die, if we applied the adjusted Hubei reported case death rate of 2.6%. Using the same maths, if 50% of Switzerland’s population became infected (4,285,000) around 111,000 would die.

If Switzerland’s hospitals coped better than Hubei’s, the death rate might be lower. On the other hand, if Switzerland’s population is older or less healthy than Hubei’s it could swing the other way. On top of this, it is difficult to know what percentage of Switzerland’s population will become infected – a leaked government document in the UK estimates that up to 80% of the population there could be infected. The rate of spread is unknown too. Testing and tracking has been too patchy in Switzerland to know where infection rates are and where they might go.

In reality, we will only know the number in hindsight. And even then, given the ambiguity around assigning a cause of death, we won’t know for sure.

More on this:

Underlying numbers from Worldometers.info (in English)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

