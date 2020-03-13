Coronavirus: Swiss government locks down nation

This afternoon, Switzerland’s government announced a series of measures in response to the coronavirus.

Gatherings of 100 or more people have been banned. Restaurants, bars and nightclubs must not exceed 50 people.

Children are to stop going to school, however, the cantons must make the final decision. Schools can stay open if they have fewer than 50 people in them, a measure designed to give teachers more scope to facilitate home schooling.

Alain Berset said the decision to close schools was prompted by advice from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, the rapid spread of the infection in Ticino and decisions being made in neighbouring countries.

Vaud, Fribourg and Ticino have already closed schools, according to RTS.

Border controls have been reintroduced. People can no longer automatically enter Switzerland. Only Swiss citizens, those with residence permits, cross-border workers and those making deliveries will be allowed in. Asylum seekers are required to stay put. None can enter and none will be transferred to other countries under the Dublin agreement.

People are requested to reduce social interactions and to stay away from vulnerable people, those over 65 and those with poor underlying health.

To aid struggling businesses, partial unemployment application times have reduced to 1 day. This allows businesses to cut their payroll expenses. Employees can claim partial unemployment payments.

In addition, government loan funds and loan guarantee schemes have been set up for struggling businesses.

