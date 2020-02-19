Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Switzerland set to restrict lobbyists from government

Switzerland set to restrict lobbyists from government

By Leave a Comment

Last week, a government commission decided to restrict lobbying on government commissions, according to the newspaper Le Temps.

Switzerland set to restrict lobbyists from government
© motortion | Dreamstime.com

Currently, members of government commissions, which guide voting by elected officials, can take any sum of money from industry. Critics argue this means commission-member votes can be bought.

Council of States member Beat Rieder wants to ban all payments to commission members over CHF 5,000. Last week, a commission looking at the matter said it supports Rieder’s proposal.

Some payments would be exempt. If a commission member works in a particular sector and receives payments in a professional capacity, then the payments would be exempt.

The Political Institutions Commission voted 15 to 6 in favour of the proposal to restrict lobbyist payments. The commission would also like to see less interest group bias in the selection of commission members.

Several elected members pointed out the challenges of enforcing any new rules.

The matter will now be looked at by a Council of States commission looking at political institutional issues.

More on this:
Le Temps article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.