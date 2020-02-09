Le News

Swiss vote results on affordable home quota and discrimination – 9 February 2020

The vote on an affordable housing quota was rejected by 57.1% of voters. The participation rate was 41%. Only five cantons had majorities in favour of the plan: Basel-City (60.2% in favour), Geneva (60.1%), Vaud (53.2%), Jura (53.2%) and Neuchâtel (56.2%). The other 21 Swiss cantons had majorities against the plan.

Swiss vote results on affordable home quota and discrimination – 9 February 2020
© Nullplus | Dreamstime.com

The government’s plan to extend the existing legal ban on racism and religious discrimination to discrimination based on sexual orientation was accepted by popular vote. 63.1% voted in favour of the change. Only three cantons had majorities against the plan: Uri (51.1% in favour), Schwyz (51.7%) and Appenzell Innerrhoden (54.1%).

More on this:
Voting results by canton – affordable housing (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now
Voting results by canton – discrimination (in French)

