Swiss vote results on affordable home quota and discrimination – 9 February 2020

The vote on an affordable housing quota was rejected by 57.1% of voters. The participation rate was 41%. Only five cantons had majorities in favour of the plan: Basel-City (60.2% in favour), Geneva (60.1%), Vaud (53.2%), Jura (53.2%) and Neuchâtel (56.2%). The other 21 Swiss cantons had majorities against the plan.
The government’s plan to extend the existing legal ban on racism and religious discrimination to discrimination based on sexual orientation was accepted by popular vote. 63.1% voted in favour of the change. Only three cantons had majorities against the plan: Uri (51.1% in favour), Schwyz (51.7%) and Appenzell Innerrhoden (54.1%).
Voting results by canton – affordable housing (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now
Voting results by canton – discrimination (in French)
