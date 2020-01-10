Le News

Question of the week: should we redistribute the wealth of the 26 richest billionaires?

By Leave a Comment

A dislike of unfairness is hardwired into us. So when we read that 26 billionaires own as much as the poorest half of humanity, it triggers anger in many.

In 2018, combined global income (GDP) was US$86 trillion. The wealth of these 26 billionaires (US$ 1.4 trillion) is 1.6% of this annually recurring sum.

If all of the wealth of these billionaires was shared out evenly across the entire global population (7.7 billion people) each of us would get a one-off payment of around US$180. If it was given only to the poorest half, the figure would double to US$360. If 10% of this wealth was given to the 10% poorest each would get a one-off payment of US$180.

What impact would this have?

Then there is the question of how such inequality-busting acts might affect current organisational systems. What would these impacts look like? Would there be any unintended consequences?

Would it be worth it?

What do you think?

