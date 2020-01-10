Question of the week: should we redistribute the wealth of the 26 richest billionaires?

A dislike of unfairness is hardwired into us. So when we read that 26 billionaires own as much as the poorest half of humanity, it triggers anger in many.

© Derrick Neill | Dreamstime.com

In 2018, combined global income (GDP) was US$86 trillion. The wealth of these 26 billionaires (US$ 1.4 trillion) is 1.6% of this annually recurring sum.

If all of the wealth of these billionaires was shared out evenly across the entire global population (7.7 billion people) each of us would get a one-off payment of around US$180. If it was given only to the poorest half, the figure would double to US$360. If 10% of this wealth was given to the 10% poorest each would get a one-off payment of US$180.

What impact would this have?

Then there is the question of how such inequality-busting acts might affect current organisational systems. What would these impacts look like? Would there be any unintended consequences?

Would it be worth it?

What do you think?

