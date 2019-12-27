Le News

Swiss parliament approves new 6 billion franc fighter jet purchase

Before Christmas, Switzerland’s parliament approved the purchase of a new fleet of fighter jets costing CHF 6 billion, according to RTS.

Existing Swiss Air Force F-18 – © Andrew David Periam | Dreamstime.com

The plan, which aims to defend Swiss airspace beyond 2030, has now been approved by both Switzerland’s upper and lower houses.

Any contract to supply the aircraft will require a foreign supplier to invest in related industries in Switzerland. Some have described this arrangement as a convoluted and questionable form of state aid to particular industries.

The four foreign suppliers being considered are Airbus, Boeing, Dassault and Lockheed-Martin.

Many are against the decision and a referendum is likely in 2020. In 2014, voters rejected a plan to buy Gripen jets from Saab for CHF 3 billion.

