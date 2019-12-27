Swiss parliament approves new 6 billion franc fighter jet purchase

Before Christmas, Switzerland’s parliament approved the purchase of a new fleet of fighter jets costing CHF 6 billion, according to RTS.
The plan, which aims to defend Swiss airspace beyond 2030, has now been approved by both Switzerland’s upper and lower houses.
Any contract to supply the aircraft will require a foreign supplier to invest in related industries in Switzerland. Some have described this arrangement as a convoluted and questionable form of state aid to particular industries.
The four foreign suppliers being considered are Airbus, Boeing, Dassault and Lockheed-Martin.
Many are against the decision and a referendum is likely in 2020. In 2014, voters rejected a plan to buy Gripen jets from Saab for CHF 3 billion.
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now
For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
Leave a comment