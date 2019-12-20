Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / French strikers vow to disrupt new cross-border train service for a long time

French strikers vow to disrupt new cross-border train service for a long time

By Leave a Comment

Early this week, the union representing French Léman Express train workers issued a press release stating that the current social conflict will be long, according to the newspaper Tribune de Gèneve.

French strikers vow to disrupt new cross-border train service for a long time
 © christophe tausch | Dreamstime.com

The press release concluded by stating that striking train workers are determined to turn the Léman Express into the Nothing Express.

In addition to the nationwide dispute in France over pension reform – some train drivers can retire at 50 in France so much is at stake, local French train workers are demanding extra pay to compensate for the higher cost of living near Switzerland’s border.

The SNCF, the French train operator employing the strikers, has refused to negotiate.

Since launching on 15 December 2019, the Léman Express has been able to run within Switzerland and as far as Annemasse with limited disruption.

More on this:
Tribune de Genève article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.