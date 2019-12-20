French strikers vow to disrupt new cross-border train service for a long time

Early this week, the union representing French Léman Express train workers issued a press release stating that the current social conflict will be long, according to the newspaper Tribune de Gèneve.

© christophe tausch | Dreamstime.com

The press release concluded by stating that striking train workers are determined to turn the Léman Express into the Nothing Express.

In addition to the nationwide dispute in France over pension reform – some train drivers can retire at 50 in France so much is at stake, local French train workers are demanding extra pay to compensate for the higher cost of living near Switzerland’s border.

The SNCF, the French train operator employing the strikers, has refused to negotiate.

Since launching on 15 December 2019, the Léman Express has been able to run within Switzerland and as far as Annemasse with limited disruption.

More on this:

Tribune de Genève article (in French)

