The bonus culture driving up Swiss health costs

Switzerland’s health minister has taken aim at the lucrative pay packets earned by some radiologists, arguing that they expose deeper flaws in the country’s healthcare system.

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Speaking on public radio on June 19th, Elisabeth Baume-Schneider criticised reports that radiologists working for 3R, a leading medical-imaging group in French-speaking Switzerland, receive annual compensation of between CHF 300,000 and CHF 600,000, including bonuses financed indirectly through compulsory health-insurance premiums.

The salaries alone did not appear to trouble the minister. The bonuses did. If doctors are rewarded for performing more scans, she argued, the incentives run directly counter to the spirit of Switzerland’s health-insurance law, which seeks to contain costs rather than encourage unnecessary treatments. The Federal Office of Public Health and health insurers are expected to examine the allegations.

The controversy highlights a broader problem. Switzerland’s tariff system for medical imaging is widely regarded as outdated. It was designed roughly 25 years ago, when MRI and CT scanners were far more expensive and used far less often than they are today. Technological advances have dramatically increased utilisation while reducing costs, yet reimbursement rates have not been adjusted.

The result is that radiology remains highly profitable. Switzerland spends around CHF 2bn a year on medical imaging—roughly CHF 200 per person. In a healthcare system that relies heavily on private providers, profit incentives are not a side effect but a feature. When revenues depend on the volume of procedures performed, providers have a natural incentive to do more of them.

Supporters of the industry’s current arrangements argue that demand for imaging is rising because medicine increasingly relies on sophisticated diagnostics. Critics counter that the system rewards volume rather than value and encourages overuse at a time when health-insurance premiums are climbing faster than wages.

Much now rests on Tardoc, a new tariff structure due to replace the ageing reimbursement system. Its advocates believe it will align prices more closely with actual costs and reduce distortions. Sceptics note that payment reforms rarely eliminate incentives altogether; they merely replace one set of incentives with another.

Whatever the outcome, the debate over radiologists’ bonuses has touched a nerve. Swiss households are paying ever-higher insurance premiums. Discovering that part of the bill may be funding six-figure bonuses for doctors is unlikely to make them feel any better.

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