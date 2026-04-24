FILM: POUR LE MEILLEUR **** true story of disabled man’s incredible achievement

24 April 2026

POUR LE MEILLEUR **** (vo French)

Here’s an eye-opener of a film, based on the true story of one disabled man’s incredible achievement. It’s the kind of film that makes you wonder why you hadn’t heard of this amazing exploit sooner.

Let’s start with the real story of Philippe Croizon. This Frenchman was electrocuted in 1994 at age 26 while changing his rooftop TV antenna. Doctors had to amputate all four limbs to save his life. And yet, in 2010, he managed to swim across the English Channel in under 14 hours! How he accomplished such a feat is the subject of this film by Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar.

Mention-Schaar has created a thrilling and moving tribute to both Croizon’s courage and the unconditional support of his wife, Suzana. The film traces the beginnings of their extraordinary romance, evolving into the total commitment of his partner, alongside the stamina and resolve of Croizon himself.

Croizon is portrayed with striking authenticity by Pierre Rabine – himself a quadruple amputee – while Suzana is played by the luminous Lilly-Fleur Pointeaux. The director manages to meld the seemingly insurmountable facts with the emotional love story of a united family. This is an uplifting homage to resilience – a respite from so much misery and negativity in the world today. A film to marvel at…

MICHAEL ***

The King of Pop’s story is here, with (almost) all its details – from childhood until his late twenties – and very much from the family’s perspective, with the Michael Jackson Estate heavily involved. Michael is played, impressively and convincingly, by his own nephew, Jaafar Jackson. Coming from such heritage, the film may feel at times too restrained and sanitised, but the cruel facts of the Jackson father’s (an unleashed Colman Domingo) very harsh and controlling methods are not spared, laying the groundwork for Michael’s later moods and lifestyle.

The narrative may feel protective, but there’s no doubt that the lavish musical production, the exhilarating rise of Michael’s innate talent, and the peek into the family’s cohesion are all what his huge fan base is looking for. And why not give them the warm moments – his menagerie of exotic animals, visits to children’s hospitals, his closeness to his mother – plus the excitement of his performances?

The film has a strong directorial hand from action master Antoine Fuqua, of such thrillers as “Training Day” and the “Equalizer” films, both starring Denzel Washington; along with the seasoned screenwriter John Logan, of films such as “Gladiator”, “Skyfall” and Scorsese’s “Hugo”. Top talents.

Reviews have been sharply divided, depending on the critics’ opinions about the later sexual accusations which are not touched upon here. They also differ on where one stands on cancel culture and on the broader question of separating the artist from the man. But then this highly entertaining film ends before any of the allegations had even come up. And it concludes with “To Be Continued”. We’ll see what follows…

A VOIX BASSE (In A Whisper) *** (vo Arabic, French)

Tunisian director Leyla Bouzid weaves the story of a young woman, Lilia (Eya Bouteraa), who returns to Tunisia for her uncle’s funeral, only to face a family that views her Parisian lifestyle through a very different lens. She is a lesbian and has brought her French partner along with her. As she wonders when and how she can tell her mother (the ever-excellent Hiam Abbass) about her sexual choice, she becomes involved in the mystery surrounding her uncle’s death – he too may have been gay.

This is both a delicate family tale and a fascinating near-thriller as she tries to find out why her uncle was naked when found dead in an alley (echoes of Pasolini’s death). Social mores have not advanced in much of the world, where whispers still conceal forbidden truths.

Elegantly paced and acted, this eastern feminist call for freedom and equality, for men and women, is a courageous, intricate web of secrets, silences and family. Well done.

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune

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