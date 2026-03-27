Swiss clocks move an hour forward this Sunday

It might not feel like spring and summer are approaching but clocks in Switzerland will make their spring move forward by one hour this weekend, as the country switches to daylight-saving time.

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At 2am on Sunday, March 29th, clocks will jump to 3am—costing sleepers an hour but extending evening daylight. For those working with the US, the current EST/CET time difference will revert to 6 hours instead of 5.

A familiar ritual

The change follows a long-established European rhythm. Switzerland aligns its clocks with the European Union, even though it is not a member. Summer time will remain in place until late October, when clocks fall back again.

The practice dates to the 20th century, when shifting daylight was seen as a way to save energy. Today the benefits are more contested. Studies suggest that energy savings are modest at best, while critics point to disruptions to sleep and productivity.

A debate that never quite ends

The idea of abolishing the twice-yearly switch has circulated for years. In 2019 the European Parliament backed a proposal to end the practice, leaving member states to choose between permanent summer or winter time. The reform stalled, however, amid disagreement among countries.

Switzerland has signalled that it would follow the EU if a common approach were adopted. Acting alone would leave Switzerland out of step with neighbouring countries—an unwelcome complication for a small, highly interconnected economy.

More light, less sleep

For now, the ritual endures. The immediate effect is simple: darker mornings, brighter evenings. For commuters, that means a groggier start to Sunday. For others, it offers longer spring evenings as the days lengthen.

The clock change may feel trivial. Yet it is a reminder that even time itself is, to some extent, a matter of policy.