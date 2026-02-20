Political polarisation on the rise in Switzerland since 1990

Political polarisation has become a hallmark of many democracies, as parties harden their positions and voters sort into rival camps. Switzerland, long regarded as a model of consensus politics, has not escaped the trend. Signs of strain have been visible since the 1990s.

© Zkk600 | Dreamstime.com

Parties at opposite ends of the spectrum share more than intuition may suggest. They share several structural traits. While the Socialist Party (SP/PS) (most left) and the Swiss People’s Party (SVP/UDC) (most right) differ profoundly in outlook, neither is instinctively laissez-faire. The SP/PS champions redistribution and public services. The SVP/UDC, despite its market rhetoric, defends generous farm subsidies, pension guarantees and protections for domestic producers. Both champion redistribution and a substantial role for the state, albeit for different purposes.

One way to gauge polarisation is to examine how consistently voters vote with their party. In Switzerland that cohesion is most pronounced at the ideological fringes. Data from Smartmonitor, a political tracking platform, show that members of the SP/PS were the most aligned in 2025: 97.2% of their votes followed the party line, after 98.1% in both 2023 and 2024. Close behind were the Green Party (96.6%), the Green Liberal Party (96%) and the SVP/UDC at 94.4%. By contrast, The Liberals (PLR/FDP) recorded the lowest level of conformity, at 85%, with The Centre only slightly higher at 86.2%.

High conformity is often read as a sign of ideological commitment; low conformity suggests room for compromise. By that measure, voters aligned with Switzerland’s more centrist parties appear the least dogmatic.

Each party at the political fringes also claims to speak for ordinary people. The SVP/UDC frames itself as a bulwark against immigration, Brussels and urban elites; the SP casts itself as a defender of workers, tenants and lower-income households.

Both make energetic use of Switzerland’s instruments of direct democracy to press their politics against the decisions of government. The SVP/UDC has done so in initiatives to curb immigration; the SP/PS recently backed a successful proposal to pay a 13th monthly state pension, despite the system approaching a demographic tipping point.

Despite their rivalry, both parties sit in the Federal Council under Switzerland’s power-sharing magic formula. Institutional constraints oblige them to govern together. Research suggests that polarisation has increased only modestly in recent years, even if some lawmakers complain that compromise has grown harder.

Switzerland’s political architecture still tempers division. Its two equally powerful parliamentary chambers, its system of referendums and initiatives, and its protections for minorities all encourage coalition-building. Even minor bills usually require cross-party alliances. Relations under the dome of the Federal Palace remain broadly cordial, lawmakers say, whatever the tone on social media.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.