Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Swiss People’s Party seeks tougher language rules for citizenship

Swiss People’s Party seeks tougher language rules for citizenship

By Leave a Comment

Lawmakers from the Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP) have tabled a motion to tighten language requirements for naturalisation, reports RTS. They want applicants for a Swiss passport to demonstrate B2 oral and B1 written competence in one of the national languages — a higher bar than at present.

Under current federal rules, candidates must be able to manage everyday communication: B1 in speaking and listening and A2 in reading and writing, according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages. This allows routine spoken interaction and simple written communication.

The UDC/SVP argues that this is not enough. Jean-Luc Addor, the party’s national councillor who sponsored the motion, says officials involved in naturalisation procedures report persistent gaps in applicants’ language ability. Naturalisation, he contends, should confirm successful integration — and that includes a degree of linguistic autonomy. Applicants have 10 years to reach these levels — the road to Swiss citizenship is long.

Critics say the proposal goes too far. Nadra Mao, of the Initiative for Democracy, which campaigns to ease access to citizenship, notes that Switzerland already functions with four national languages and that many Swiss citizens have only limited competence outside their own linguistic region. Higher-level proficiency, she argues, is not necessary for integration: basic skills sufficient for dealing with schools, employers, authorities and neighbours should suffice. Tougher standards, she adds, risk discriminating against people with weaker educational backgrounds who find it hard to reach language levels.

Neighbouring countries — Germany, Italy, Austria and France — apply stricter language thresholds than Switzerland, typically requiring B1 in both spoken and written skills. The UDC/SVP wants Switzerland to push the hurdle slightly higher; whether parliament agrees is another matter.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp