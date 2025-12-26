Swiss People’s Party seeks tougher language rules for citizenship

Lawmakers from the Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP) have tabled a motion to tighten language requirements for naturalisation, reports RTS. They want applicants for a Swiss passport to demonstrate B2 oral and B1 written competence in one of the national languages — a higher bar than at present.

Under current federal rules, candidates must be able to manage everyday communication: B1 in speaking and listening and A2 in reading and writing, according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages. This allows routine spoken interaction and simple written communication.

The UDC/SVP argues that this is not enough. Jean-Luc Addor, the party’s national councillor who sponsored the motion, says officials involved in naturalisation procedures report persistent gaps in applicants’ language ability. Naturalisation, he contends, should confirm successful integration — and that includes a degree of linguistic autonomy. Applicants have 10 years to reach these levels — the road to Swiss citizenship is long.

Critics say the proposal goes too far. Nadra Mao, of the Initiative for Democracy, which campaigns to ease access to citizenship, notes that Switzerland already functions with four national languages and that many Swiss citizens have only limited competence outside their own linguistic region. Higher-level proficiency, she argues, is not necessary for integration: basic skills sufficient for dealing with schools, employers, authorities and neighbours should suffice. Tougher standards, she adds, risk discriminating against people with weaker educational backgrounds who find it hard to reach language levels.

Neighbouring countries — Germany, Italy, Austria and France — apply stricter language thresholds than Switzerland, typically requiring B1 in both spoken and written skills. The UDC/SVP wants Switzerland to push the hurdle slightly higher; whether parliament agrees is another matter.

