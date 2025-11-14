Switzerland’s 13th pension timing confirmed

On 11 November 2025 the Federal Council confirmed that AHV compensation offices will pay a thirteenth old-age pension for the first time in December 2026, as a supplement to that month’s pension, reported SRF.

The extra payment will amount to one-twelfth of a recipient’s annual pension. Child and supplementary pensions, as well as the transition-generation top-ups for women under AHV21, will be excluded from the calculation.

Anyone entitled to an old-age pension in December will receive the additional payment. Survivors’ and disability pensions will continue to be paid only twelve times a year. The thirteenth instalment will not affect the calculation of supplementary benefits.

The boost comes as Switzerland’s ageing population squeezes the finances of its pay-as-you-go system. When voters approved the measure in March 2024, supporters paid little heed to how it would be funded. The leading proposal is an increase in value-added tax, though the government has yet to settle on a precise source.

