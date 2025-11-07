Gotthard Pass to close on Friday

With winter setting in, Switzerland’s Gotthard Pass and the hiking and cycling trail through the Schöllenen Gorge will shut for safety reasons. The closures, announced by the Federal Roads Office (FEDRO), take effect on November 7th, 2025.

Gotthard Pass © Yuriy Brykaylo | Dreamstime.com

FEDRO said on Thursday that the Gotthard route between Hospental in Uri and Airolo in Ticino will be closed to all traffic from Friday owing to winter conditions. During the closure, vehicles will continue to use the Gotthard road tunnel as normal.

Following a rockfall in Jostbach in September, which caused damage in the area, snow-retention structures are being installed above the Teufelsbrücke (Devil’s Bridge), FEDRO added.

Other passes already shut

Several other Alpine passes have already closed, including the San Bernardino, Susten, Grimsel, Furka, Nufenen, Klausen and Great St Bernard. The Sanetsch and Glaubenbielen passes are also impassable, though the latter remains open on the Obwalden side as far as Mörlialp.

For now, the Oberalp, Julier, Bernina, Flüela, Albula, Brünig, Simplon, Sattel, Schwägalp and Splügen passes remain open.

