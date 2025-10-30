Study confirms Swiss domestic stereotypes

The Swiss, it seems, live up to their reputation for cleanliness and comfort. A new survey by the Sotomo research institute for IKEA Switzerland suggests that the home remains, for many, a reassuring refuge from an increasingly disorderly world.

Nearly everyone (98%) removes their shoes upon entering the house. From there, habits diverge: older residents tend to slip into slippers, while younger ones—and many French-speaking Swiss—prefer socks or bare feet. The study, which polled more than 1,800 people nationwide, is the first of its kind commissioned by IKEA’s Swiss arm. Its managing director, Janie Bisset, says the findings will help design better storage solutions.

Domestic pride runs deep. Two-thirds of respondents cook daily, favouring Swiss or Italian fare. The living and dining rooms are the most cherished spaces—places to relax, and occasionally to quarrel. Most disputes concern noise, tidiness and the mundane logistics of daily life.

Comfort is paramount: more than 80% say it matters most at home, and eight in ten spend nearly every evening there. Privacy, however, seems less of a priority—only 6% lock the bathroom door. Home is as a place of calm retreat. The world may be chaotic and messy, but home is a place where one can still feel in control. Although, that order sometimes borders on obsession. Four in ten respondents admit to tidying up before the cleaner arrives, if only to make a good impression.

