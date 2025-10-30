AI boom sparks concern over data-centre power and water use in Switzerland

Artificial intelligence is not only consuming attention—it is also consuming electricity and water. A surge in AI activity has driven up demand for data-centre capacity across Europe, and the Swiss are increasingly uneasy about its environmental cost.

More than 15 new data centres are under construction in Switzerland, many built to serve the growing demands of artificial intelligence. With over 120 facilities already in operation, the country now has one of the highest concentrations of data centres per person in Europe.

A survey commissioned by AlgorithmWatch CH and partner organisations in five European countries shows that most Swiss respondents worry about the rising energy and water consumption of data centres, a core component of AI infrastructure. Four in five call for greater transparency over their environmental footprint. Nearly three-quarters want new facilities to run entirely on renewable power.

According to expert estimates, Swiss data centres account for 6–8% of the country’s electricity use—a share that could climb to 15% by 2030. That would exceed the government’s planned expansion of renewable generation. Large, general-purpose AI systems such as ChatGPT are a major driver of this growth, requiring vast computing power to train and operate.

Public sentiment is clearly shifting. In the survey, 57% of respondents said data centres already make a significant contribution to Switzerland’s overall energy demand, and two-thirds believe this will rise further. Seven in ten fear that their water consumption could harm local ecosystems. In a hypothetical shortage, Swiss citizens would prioritise sectors such as health care and food supply over data-centre operations—the lowest-ranked of nine options.

Studies by the International Energy Agency and the International Telecommunication Union show that AI is already inflating the energy bills and emissions of large technology firms. Yet disclosure remains patchy. Some companies have begun releasing figures on power and water use, but independent verification is rare. “AI does not fall from the sky—or from a ‘cloud’,” says Angela Müller, managing director of AlgorithmWatch CH. “It requires vast amounts of human labour, energy and water.”

The survey suggests a public appetite for stricter oversight. Roughly eight in ten respondents support mandatory disclosure of current and projected energy consumption, energy sources and environmental-impact assessments. Two-thirds want AI firms to reveal which data centres they use and for what purpose. A similar share believes data-centre operators should contribute more than households and small businesses to grid-investment costs.

AlgorithmWatch CH argues that sustainability rules must now keep pace with AI’s expansion. It calls for data centres to run on additional renewable energy—rather than diverting existing capacity from other sectors—and for binding transparency requirements throughout their supply chains. Firms should be obliged to demonstrate concrete efforts to reduce power and water use.

Several initiatives in the Swiss parliament reflect mounting political interest in the issue. The Federal Council, which plans to unveil new AI regulations by the end of 2026, is under pressure to include measures addressing the technology’s environmental footprint. “A forward-looking AI strategy must also confront its energy and water consumption,” says Ms Müller. “Progress and climate protection should go hand in hand.”

