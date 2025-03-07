Swiss company comes up with the e-ski

Most skiers catch lifts up. Some head up ski touring under their own steam. A small company in the Swiss Alps has come up with a third option: electrically powered skis that, like an e-bike, allow you to go further faster.

The electrically assisted touring skis created by the Swiss company E-skimo allow skiers to climb more comfortably and quickly.

The company is based in the small town of San Bernardino, which is a small Italian-speaking part of Graubunden, a largely German-speaking canton.

The product has ski skins that move like a conveyor under the base of the ski. The rotaing skins are powered by electical motors that are powered by rechargeable batteries. A key part of the technology is the sensors that work out where the ski is as it is moved forward. The hardware and software associated with this is critical to ensuring the skier maintains balance and was the most difficult element of the design to perfect, according to the company. E-Kimo hopes to eventually develop product versions suitable for mountaineers navigating technically demanding routes.

The skis allow the user to climb 80% faster than regular skis, according to the company. Once the ascent is complete, the device is easily packed away, allowing for a traditional downhill experience. The power in the batteries can last up to three hours, according to Nicola Colombo.

It would be easy to dismiss such an invention as something that detracts from the atheleticism and purity of ski touring. However, similar things were said about e-mountain bikes. Those who have tried e-biking often find there is plently of exercise and atheleticism involved in riding an e-bike. The key difference is that you can get the same amount of exercise while covering a greater distance.

Colombo said the original inspiration came from struggling to get his out-of-shape friends to go ski touring with him. They were good skiers that he couldn’t motivate to make the climb. This device removes some of the effort.

The developers of the E-Skimo also see significant potential for their product beyond the Alps, particularly in North America. The company is also talking to ski manufacturers that they plan to sell OEM versions of their product to.

