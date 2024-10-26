Majority of Swiss favour current deal with EU shows poll

A recent poll on the 25th anniversary of Switzerland’s current agreement with the EU shows a majority supports the agreements Switzerland has signed with the bloc.

The poll run by gfs.bern for RTS shows that 73% believe Switzerland is better off with the current deal. Of the 73%, 8% say the agreement brings nothing but advantages, 46% say it brings mainly advantages and 19% believe it brings more advantages than disadvantages.

Those against the current relationship between Bern and Brussels believe the agreement brings more disadvantages than advantages (21%) or that it brings only disadvantages (5%). A further 1% did not respond.

The only political party members with a majority against the current arrangement are those of the Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP). 76% of this group say the deal goes rather too far (46%) or clearly too far (30%) it. By contrast, only 9% of Socialist Party members are either rather (6%) or clearly against (3%) it.

The poll will be both encouraging and concerning to those currently negotiating with Brussels on a new agreement to replace the collection of deals reached with the bloc a decade and a half ago. Encouraging because nearly three quarters of voters like the links Switzerland currently has with the EU. And concerning because of the widespread and often intense negativity towards it among Swiss People’s Party members, Switzerland’s largest political party.

