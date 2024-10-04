FILM: WHEN AUTUMN COMES ***1/2 (vo French, English subtitles)

4 October 2024.

By Neptune

WHEN AUTUMN COMES (QUAND VIENT L’AUTOMNE) ***1/2 (vo French, English subtitles)

It is such a pleasure to anticipate the latest François Ozon film and have it confirmed – once again – that the man is a master filmmaker and storyteller. He, of such varied delicacies as “Gouttes d’eau sur pierres brûlantes”, “8 Femmes”, “Frantz”, “Grâce à Dieu” or “Mon Crime”, amongst so many others. In fact, at only 56, he has made almost one feature film a year since 1998, somewhat like Woody Allen’s output. His films are always elegant, often sexually ambiguous, intelligent, at times with an undertone of humour.

It’s an added bonus that we also are going into autumn, as in the mood and title of the film.

This gentle tale is about two old friends who have long settled down in this bucolic town after some young, turbulent years in Paris. They are two aging mothers (Hélène Vincent and Josiane Balasko), one with a difficult daughter (Ludivine Sagnier) and an adored grandson; the other with a son (Pierre Lottin) who is just coming out of prison.

But Ozon being Ozon, this quiet tale ventures into more intriguing avenues, delving ever deeper into the various characters’ psyches, rearranging the different possibilities of fate (again, as Woody would). And he does it with light brushstrokes – with a subtlety of gestures and perfect timing of the dialogue, deftly revealing his scheme. The film is like an absorbing chess game that ends with satisfaction. And a sigh of contentment. Enough said – this is one to run to…

JOKER – FOLIE À DEUX *** (vo English)

This film is the exact opposite. A sequel to the original, award-winning “Joker”, it is heavy going, showing the world at its ugliest and most frenzied. And Joaquin Phoenix is back as the Joker (for which he won the Best Actor Oscar in 2019) – this time wonderfully nimble in his surprising dance numbers. The film is powerfully built up by director Todd Phillips and once again brilliantly acted by Phoenix, along with an interesting guard played by the inimitable Brendan Gleeson. But its mix of dark prison atmosphere, intense craziness plus the romantic musical numbers doesn’t always gel.

We’re now in a psychiatric prison with the Joker, who killed five people in the last episode. He is a lost, miserable soul until he meets his counterpart in the character played by an impassioned Lady Gaga and they fall in love, along with the songs, dances and wild dreams of escaping. Some of it is touching and effective, though Jacques Audiard managed the fusion of thriller and musical far better in his sublime “Amelia Perez”.

With the awful, rabble-rousing crowd rooting for the mad Joker in his retrial that may culminate in a death sentence, and with the power of the media, I couldn’t help comparing it to the current U.S. elections…these are frightening possibilities when folly becomes the trend…

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

