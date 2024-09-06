Swiss parliament to investigate false vote signatures

To run a referendum in Switzerland, vote organisers must first collect a minimum number of signatures from qualified voters. Not all are deemed valid. This week, Switzerland’s federal parliament said it would like a formal investigation into false signatures, in particular those collected by companies paid to collect them for the organisers of referenda, reported RTS.

Photo by Sora Shimazaki on Pexels.com

Earlier this week, allegations surfaced that companies collecting signatures on behalf of vote organisaers had falsified some of them, reported Tamedia. In response, the Federal Chancellery said that no vote had taken place as a result of false signatures. However, it also said that it had seen a striking rise in the number of cases in 2022 and a rising number since then. In addition, it said that the suspicious signatures were found mainly among those collected in French-speaking Switzerland. However, it also said it had seen the number emanating from German-speaking Switzerland rising since last winter.

The investigation is to be aimed at clarifying where problems lie and to establish whether the companies paid to collect signatures have operated illegally.

Systems exist to check the veracity and eligibility of signatures at both municipal and federal levels. The Federal Chancellery verifies these signatures. Part of the investigation will be aimed at ensuring these processes are effective.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

