Swiss train police to wear body cameras from September

This week, Swiss Rail announced that its transport police would wear body cameras from September 2024. The hope is that the cameras will reduce and diffuse conflict in the face of rising violence in certain situations, said the company.

Source: CFF

Each team will be equipped with at least one of the 100 cameras purchased, which cost around CHF 1,000 each.

The cameras will not continuously record. They will only record when they are switched on in situations where officers consider it appropriate, said the rail company. Lights on the cameras show when they are running.

The cameras will record sound and images that will only be shared with transport police. The recorded information can be requested by the authorities for up to 100 days after which it will be deleted, said Swiss Rail.

Passengers can request activation of the camera if they would like there interaction with an officer to be recorded, said the company.

More on this:
CFF press release (in French)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Follow us

