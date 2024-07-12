Swiss politicians discuss making patients pay larger share of medical bills

Switzerland’s system of compulsory health insurance already requires patients to pay a portion of medical bills in addition to paying premiums. To stem the rise in premiums, an old idea has resurfaced: make patients pay an even greater share of their medical costs.

This week, some political parties voiced support for a higher minimum deductible, an idea that has found limited support in the past, reported SRF. However, premiums have risen significantly over the last few years, making them a key political issue. Desperate times call for desperate measures.

The minimum deductible is currently CHF 300. This means the first CHF 300 of medical bills in a year must come out of the patient’s pocket. In addition, patients must pay 10% of the first CHF 7,000 spent. These apply to adults.

The proposal does not specify how high any new minimum would be. However, Diana Gutjahr, from the Swiss People’s Party (SVP/UDC) has suggested raising it to CHF 400. After discussing the minimum deductible and the personal responsibility of patients for around 20 years, now is the time to increase it a little, said Gutjahr.

Proponents see higher deductibles as a means to cut excessive use of the system. If the cost is higher, people will use it less and stem the continual rise of costs and premiums.

Not everyone agrees. According to Barbara Gysi from the Socialist Party, higher minimum deductibles would hit the most vulnerable, the chronically sick, and the elderly. Already around a fifth of the population fails to seek medical attention or do so late out of fear of additional costs.

What does the general public think?

An online survey of SRF readers found that 29% thought it was a good idea, 32% were happy with the current deductible, 36% thought CHF 300 francs was already high, and 3% didn’t care. Based on this survey, a vote on the proposal would be rejected.

