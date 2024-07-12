Swiss heating emissions down dramatically in 2023

After adjusting for weather conditions, emissions from heating oil and gas fell by 8% 2023, according to data published this week by the Federal Office of the Environment (FOEN).
The main driver of the improvement is improved building efficiency from better insulation and more efficient heating technology. The fall in emissions from burning gas (-41.7%) since 1990 is particularly striking.
However, overall, Switzerland still has a long way to go. Since 1990, total emissions have fallen by 27%. The internationally agreed target is a cut of 50% by 2030. If the annual average rate achieved since 1990 is maintained, Switzerland would only reach a reduction of 35% by 2030, a figure far short of the 50% expected.
Emissions from transport were unchanged in 2023, having fallen by only 5.2% since 1990. FOEN does not expect these to increase. The impact of additional vehicles will be offset by improving vehicle efficiency and electrification.
FOEN article (in French)
