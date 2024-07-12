Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Swiss heating emissions down dramatically in 2023

Swiss heating emissions down dramatically in 2023

By Leave a Comment

After adjusting for weather conditions, emissions from heating oil and gas fell by 8% 2023, according to data published this week by the Federal Office of the Environment (FOEN).

© Askoldsb | Dreamstime.com

The main driver of the improvement is improved building efficiency from better insulation and more efficient heating technology. The fall in emissions from burning gas (-41.7%) since 1990 is particularly striking.

However, overall, Switzerland still has a long way to go. Since 1990, total emissions have fallen by 27%. The internationally agreed target is a cut of 50% by 2030. If the annual average rate achieved since 1990 is maintained, Switzerland would only reach a reduction of 35% by 2030, a figure far short of the 50% expected.

Emissions from transport were unchanged in 2023, having fallen by only 5.2% since 1990. FOEN does not expect these to increase. The impact of additional vehicles will be offset by improving vehicle efficiency and electrification.

More on this:
FOEN article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp