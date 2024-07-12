Swiss heating emissions down dramatically in 2023

After adjusting for weather conditions, emissions from heating oil and gas fell by 8% 2023, according to data published this week by the Federal Office of the Environment (FOEN).

© Askoldsb | Dreamstime.com

The main driver of the improvement is improved building efficiency from better insulation and more efficient heating technology. The fall in emissions from burning gas (-41.7%) since 1990 is particularly striking.

However, overall, Switzerland still has a long way to go. Since 1990, total emissions have fallen by 27%. The internationally agreed target is a cut of 50% by 2030. If the annual average rate achieved since 1990 is maintained, Switzerland would only reach a reduction of 35% by 2030, a figure far short of the 50% expected.

Emissions from transport were unchanged in 2023, having fallen by only 5.2% since 1990. FOEN does not expect these to increase. The impact of additional vehicles will be offset by improving vehicle efficiency and electrification.

More on this:

FOEN article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

