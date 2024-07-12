FILM: FLY ME TO THE MOON

12 July 2024.

By Neptune

FLY ME TO THE MOON **1/2

Scarlett Johansson is always excellent, whether it be in her early career as a troubled adolescent in Redford’s “The Horse Whisperer”, a lonely tourist in Sofia Coppola’s “Lost in Translation”, a bombastic heroine in Besson’s “Lucy”, or that voice in the marvelous “Her”. She can handle any role and she has that innocent sensuality, that fragility and natural beauty that lights up the screen – somewhat similar to the late, great Marilyn Monroe.

All that to say that, despite her talent and presence, Johansson can’t save this contrived film about NASA’s 1969 moon landing. The plot is about an ambitious PR woman who wants to pump up interest and funds for the faltering space program as she comes up against an earnest NASA scientist.

Fine premise, but while trying for a summer hit, the film can’t figure out if it’s a romcom, a historical event, or a contest between the charm and wits of a woman and a scientist (Channing Tatum) trying to do his job. Those types of contests were brilliantly done back in the ‘40s by the inimitable duo of Katherine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy (“Woman of the Year”, “Adam’s Rib”). But due to a muddled script and inept direction, Johansson and Tatum can’t possibly reach such heights, with Tatum looking especially uncomfortable through much of the film.

And then there’s the problem of the makeup and hair department – we know it’s the ‘60s, but why the many obvious wigs on Johansson and the awful plastered hair and cake makeup on poor Tatum?

It’s simply too contrived, down to the bit about a secret government plot to fake the moon landing if the mission went wrong.

But wait, I always did wonder who was taking all those shots of Armstrong on the moon from those various outside angles (kidding…).

This is light entertainment for those who are not too demanding and who’ve never heard of Hepburn and Tracy.

LES FANTÔMES *** (vo French)

Here’s an intense, serious study of a secret organisation of Syrian refugees in Europe looking for their government torturers who, under false names, are now living as normal citizens in various Western countries.

Thrilling and mysterious, it’s also an intimate look at the difficult moral problems facing our main protagonist who is not sure whether the man he is hunting is the right one, as those interrogators were often masked. But he remembers his voice and his odour.

Director Jonathan Millet has created an austere tale of revenge and horrendous memories, with Adam Bessa and Tawfeek Barhom outstanding as the cat and mouse in this gripping film.

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

