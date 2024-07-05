Swiss electricity prices set to fall in 2025

The price of electricity is set to fall in 2025 according to a survey run by the Swiss Electricity Suppliers Association, reported RTS.

As many as 75 out of 83 suppliers surveyed said they definitely or probably expect price cuts next year.

Price data from 52 companies generating more than a third of Switzerland’s electricity show prices falling by between 8% to 10% on average.

The expected price drop reflects falling electricity prices across European markets and the costs of national electricity reserves.

Final prices for 2025 must be communicated to the Federal Electricity Commission (ElCom) before the end of August 2024. ElCom will then publish 2025 prices at the beginning of September 2024.

