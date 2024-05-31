FILM: MEMORY – about buried secrets that need to be shared and exposed to light

31 May 2024.

MEMORY ***

Does memory stand up to reality? Do we each remember things differently and colour the facts with our own emotions? This is what Mexican director Michel Franco is delving into here – two damaged people who come together and manage, through distorted memories, to find a haven in their pain.

It’s all quite mystifying – a withdrawn social worker (Jessica Chastain) who is a single mother of a teenager and a recovering alcoholic, and a man with the onset of dementia (Peter Sarsgaard) meet in a strange manner at a school reunion in New York City. She remembers him from a bad incident in school, he has no memory of it but is strongly drawn to her.

She has a close yet tense relationship with her sister but is completely estranged from her controlling mother. She eventually becomes a caretaker for this man with the memory problem and their relationship turns into an intimate one, though the man’s brother feels she has a disturbing influence on him.

Underneath this already complicated situation are other past happenings that weigh down their relationship and have to do with their various memories, or lack thereof. The pace of the film is slow, the atmosphere is intense while the acting is exceptional all around – Sarsgaard won the Best Actor award at the 2023 Venice film festival for his portrayal of this deeply troubled man. Here is a gentle film that is basically a mood piece about buried secrets that need to be shared and exposed to light.

GOODBYE JULIA **** (vo Arabic)

Khartoum, Sudan between the years 2005 – 2011. The continuous turmoil and hatred between the peoples of North (Arab Moslem) and South Sudan (African Catholic) is illustrated in this gripping family melodrama that is also a cultural eye-opener. Moreover, it is incredibly polished for a first-feature film.

Like a Greek tragedy transported to Africa, Sudanese director Mohamed Kordofani demonstrates how an unintentional hit-and-run accident and a mistaken but covered-up killing become the kernel of a highly unlikely friendship between two women (Siran Riak and Eiman Yousif) due to the hidden guilt feelings of one of them. And how a lie can grow into a destructive, unbearable burden.

Skilfully written, ably acted by an all-African cast, and beautifully filmed, this emotional work is also a political panorama of the separation of North and South Sudan. With deft, personal touches it shows the inherent racism between the two opposing regions along with the budding independence of two women in the turbulence of change. It deservedly won the Prix de La Liberté at last year’s Cannes film festival. As Wim Wenders once said, “Good films are a pleasure to see. Great films change how we see.”

And for the real cinephiles amongst us….

CLAUDE LELOUCH, HIS FILMS and HIS MUSIC !

Théâtre du Léman – Sunday, June 2, at 17h

A unique event not to miss!

For romantics and those who appreciate fine cinema, music and outstanding actors, run to the Théâtre du Léman this Sunday, June 2nd.

The renowned French film director Claude Lelouch will be there to present a compilation of his 50 films – UN HOMME ET UNE FEMME (Palme d’Or in 1966), L’AVENTURE C’EST L’AVENTURE, LA BONNE ANNÉE and EDITH ET MARCEL among many others, starring unforgettable actors such as Jean-Louis Trintignant, Anouk Aimée, Lino Ventura, Alain Delon, Yves Montand and Annie Girardot – giants of cinema.

There will also be his memorable film music by such composers as Francis Lai and Michel Legrand, played by a live philharmonic orchestra. At 86, the man is still eloquent, charming and will narrate the films he will be presenting from his life’s passion – cinema!

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

