Avalanche kills three in Zermatt

By Leave a Comment

On Monday 1 April 2024 shortly after 2 pm, an avalanche at the ski resort of Zermatt killed three people and injured a fourth, reported Valais Police.

The avalanche occurred in an off-piste area in the Riffelberg area on the Gornergrat side of the resort. The victims include a 15-year old American, a 25 year old Canadian woman and a 58 year old Swiss man. The fourth injured individual is a 20-year old Swiss man.

An expert told SRF that he thinks the avalanche was triggered by a skier. On Monday, the avalanche risk was high. A video published on social media shows the avalanche.

So far this winter 17 people have died in avalanches in Switzerland.

More on this:
SRF article (in German)

