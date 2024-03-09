Switzerland one of the first four nations to celebrate International Women’s Day

The 8th of March is International Women’s Day, an event started in 1911 when Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland celebrated it for the first time.

The idea was inspired earlier by movements in the United States and Germany. In 1910, Clara Zetkin, a communist activist and women’s rights advocate in Germany, presented the idea at an International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen. The idea gained backing from 100 women from 17 countries, who were at the conference. The following year, the event came into being in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland. In 1975, The United Nations decided to start marking the event.

While Switzerland was one of the first countries to mark the day, it still ranks behind a number of later entrants on offering some of the ingredients that make women’s careers successful. The Economist’s glass-ceiling index ranks Switzerland fourth bottom in a ranking of OECD nations. While the country scores close to or above average on seven of the ten measure that make up the final score, it compares poorly on the other three measures, which include net child care costs, paid work leave for mothers, and somewhat puzzlingly, the higher education gap – tertiary education is largely free and open to all in Switzerland.

Switzerland’s highly priced and often scarce childcare are a shock to many who arrive in Switzerland from other OECD nations. And school timetables that exclude lunchtimes add further to the challenges faced by working parents.

Increasing paid leave for new parents is a perennial point of political friction in Switzerland. The compromise often suggested is to create a larger pool of paid parental leave than can be shared flexibly between parents. This would help all parents without penalising those who choose to structure their lives around one person working and one staying at home full time. But there is resistance to this idea from the left, which favours separate pools of maternity of and paternity leave, something many others see as politically biased in favour of a family model where both parents work.

