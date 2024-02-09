Swiss sirens pass this year’s tests

Every year, Switzerland tests its apocalyptic-sounding sirens on the first Wednesday of February. This year it was done on 7 February 2024 at 13:30. Around 5,000 sirens across the country were sounded and 14 millions alerts were sent out on the Alertswiss app.

The same day Switzerland’s Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) announced that 99% of fixed sirens were functioning perfectly. Cantons and municipalities are required to fix or replace the remaining 1% that failed.

Sirens were installed across the country starting in 1936 and testing was introduced in 1970, before becoming compulsory in 1988.

Switzerland has roughly 5,000 fixed sirens and 2,200 mobile ones. 600 of which are used for flood warnings. Fixed alarms can be activated centrally by cantonal police.

Outside of test times, when the sirens sound, you are required to listen to the radio, follow directions from the authorities and inform your neighbours. Informing neighbours is important because some may not hear the sirens, or may not understand the instructions.

In addition to sirens, there are alert apps. The national Alertswiss app sends alerts, warnings and information on dangers and hazards directly to users phones. The free app is available for iOS and Android.

If you hear a flood siren, which has a distinctive deep sound lasting for 20 seconds repeated 12 times, then you should immediately leave the danger zone and follow the instructions of the authorities. Flood sirens are only used in risk zones near dams. Click here to hear a flood siren. Click here to hear a general siren.

The following advert, warning of the testing, features a sheep and a long list of Swiss icons.

More information on how to be prepared can be found on the government website Alert Swiss or X(Twitter).

Government press release (in French)

