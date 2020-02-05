Today is Swiss siren testing day

Every year, Switzerland tests its apocalyptic-sounding sirens on the first Wednesday of February. This year it will be done on 5 February 2020, starting at 13:30. Sirens will be sounded for three minutes.

The tests finish at 14:00 for general sirens, and 15:00 for flood sirens. If an alarm sounds outside of these times it is to warn of something real.

Sirens were installed across the country starting in 1936 and testing was introduced in 1970, becoming compulsory in 1988. Switzerland has around 5,000 fixed sirens and around 2,200 mobile ones. 600 of these are designed to issue flood warnings. Fixed alarms can be switched on centrally by cantonal police.

Outside of test times, when the sirens sound, you are required to listen to the radio, follow directions from the authorities and inform your neighbours. Informing neighbours is important because some may not hear the sirens, or may not understand the instructions.

If you hear a flood siren, which has a distinctive deep sound lasting for 20 seconds repeated 12 times, then you should immediately leave the danger zone and follow the instructions of the authorities. Flood sirens are used only in risk zones near dams. Click here to hear a flood siren. Click here to hear a general siren.

The following entertaining advert, warning of the testing, features a sheep and a long list of Swiss icons.

More information on how to be prepared can be found on the government website Alert Swiss or Twitter.

More on this:

Government press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.