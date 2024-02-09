Swiss prefer to holiday close to home

Passing through a Swiss airport during peak holiday season might give an impression Swiss like holiday in far away places. However, a survey by the Swiss Bankers, a company that provides holiday related financial services, shows most like to stay close to home.

In 2023, 25.9% of total holiday spending was made in Switzerland, followed by France (7.3%), Germany (7.1%), Italy (6.2%), Great Britain (5.5%) and Spain (5.1%). These six made up 57.1% of the total.

Next, and the first non-European nation on the list, was the USA (4.7%). The final three in the top 10 were all European: Ireland (2.9%), Netherlands (2.8%) and Greece (2.3%). The top 10 made up nearly 70% (69.8%) of holiday spending.

More distant travel destinations are gaining in popularity. Spending on holidays in Japan has more than doubled compared since 2022. Indonesia, the Philippines, Australia and Thailand have also made strong gains.

Most holiday spending is on local purchases during vacations, followed by spending on hotels, flights and other transport. Around 7% is spent in restaurants.

The focus is no longer heavbily on the summer holidays. While summer is still top with 27% of travel spending, spring (25%) and autumn (23%) are close behind.

