The four Swiss votes set for June 2024

Swiss voters will be presented with four questions on 9 June 2024, announced the administration this week.

Photo by Tara Winstead on Pexels.com

According to RTS the four votes are on two initiatives on health insurance premiums, one on laws related to green energy and one on vaccinations.

The Socialist Party gathered enough signatures for a vote on its 10% initiative, which calls for the government to subsidise the health insurance premiums of anyone paying in excess of 10% of their income on premiums. And they want the federal government to foot two thirds of the bill – the Federal Council wants cantons to cover more of the cost up to a sum calculated based on a percentage of total premiums paid. The Federal Council is against this vote, partly given challenges with federal finances.

The Centre Party wants to set a limit on health insurance premiums and launched an initiative to do this, which would create an upper premium limit based on salaries. Much like Switzerland’s debt brake, premium rises would be limited by salary increases in the same way as public debt is limited by GDP growth. The Federal Council is against this plan because it fails to account for demographic changes or medical advances.

In September 2023, parliament adopted a body of laws aimed at cutting through red tape to ensure the country can reach clean electricity production targets fixed for 2035 and 2050. However, a group concerned about the environmental impacts of more hydro, wind and solar installations succeeded in gathering enough signatures to put the government’s decision to the voters.

Finally, a vote on vaccinations aims to ensure no one can be forced to vaccinate against their will or suffer any discrimination for not vaccinating. This initiative was formulated during the Covid pandemic. The Federal Council is against this initiative, arguing that it is unnecessary. Currently and historically there is no law in Switzerland that forces anyone to vaccinate against their will. It also sees potential conflicts with laws aimed at protecting children and adults.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

