FILM: POOR THINGS **** – a film that will go to the Oscars

19 January 2024.

By Neptune

POOR THINGS ****

Yorgos Lanthimos makes strange films. With his twisted, unbounded imagination, the Greek director’s works have included “The Lobster”, about a colony that forces single people to find a partner or be eliminated; the ultra weird “The Killing of a Sacred Deer”, once again about choosing a sacrificial being, this time from one’s own family; or the multi-awarded “The Favourite”, about the bizarre and sexual happenings in Queen Anne’s court in England. His casts always include top actors such as Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Rachel Weisz, or the Oscar-winning Olivia Colman as Queen Anne. With his wild talent, he’s a sought-after director, a favourite of critics and top festivals.

This latest may be his most outlandish and original. It’s about a sort of female Frankenstein, played by a brilliant Emma Stone who has already picked up a Golden Globe for her role. She is the invention concocted by a genius scientist (Willem Dafoe) – looking messily-assembled himself – who as an evolving young woman discovers the world and its forbidden fruits.

That’s the gist of it, but the film holds more surprises through the coming-of-age of this completely innocent creature that is Bella Baxter, Stone’s character. She has a very stiff body in the beginning, but her mind grows fast and curious when she begins to have inklings of sexual desires as her physique commences to flourish.

It’s all very dark and Gothic to begin with but as she rebels against her beloved creator the film turns to fun, adventure and amazing cinematography. She runs off with a rake of a lawyer (Mark Ruffalo) who wants to show her the world and she takes full and ecstatic advantage of all that is offered. Her sexuality is beyond belief but never vulgar, as it’s part of the discovery of this naive, pleasurable being that is striving for complete liberation. Lanthimos has outdone himself this time and it’s a puzzle and a delight to watch. This will go to the Oscars, and deserves to win quite a few.

BONNARD, PIERRE ET MARTHE *** (vo French)

The director, Martin Provost, takes us into the French artistic circles of the early 20th century, concentrating here on the turbulent love story between the post-impressionist Nabi painter, Pierre Bonnard (Vincent Macaigne) and his muse and wife, Marthe (Cécile de France).

We are witness to the great love between the two mismatched artists, she first as his model and then his life-long inspiration, while we become part of their life surrounded by such grand artists as Monet, Vuillard, Signac and the many women who intertwined through their lives. It’s all there – their art, their multiple amours and jealousies.

It was an era of great talent, and Provost affords us a glimpse at the idyllic moments and places where these artists gathered, created, and inspired each other. It feels like a privilege being amongst them, despite all their foibles.

THE BEEKEEPER

An ultra-violent Jason Statham flick – I decided to skip it, so it’s up to your own preferences.

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune

