FILM: MEAN GIRLS ** high school girls run the show

12 January 2024.

By Neptune

This week all the releases are about women. Even the turn-of-century French artist Bonnard is overshadowed by the women around him. They are taking over the world!

MEAN GIRLS **

It seems in high school girls run the show too. This one is a colorful, bouncy musical with well written songs that creates a fable about how different types of cliques can create havoc amongst the students.

It’s young, it’s light, a morality play in modern dress, then easily forgotten.

BONNARD, PIERRE ET MARTHE *** (vo French)

The director, Martin Provost, takes us into the French artistic circles of the early 20th century, concentrating here on the turbulent love story between the post-impressionist Nabi painter, Pierre Bonnard (Vincent Macaigne) and his muse and wife, Marthe (Cécile de France).

We are witness to the great love between the two mismatched artists, she first as his model and then his life-long inspiration, while we become part of their life surrounded by such grand artists as Monet, Vuillard, Signac and the many women who intertwined through their lives. It’s all there – their art, their multiple amours and jealousies.

It was an era of great talent, and Provost affords us a glimpse at the idyllic moments and places where these artists gathered, created, and inspired each other. It feels like a privilege being amongst them, despite all their foibles.

SMOKE, SAUNA, SISTERHOOD **1/2 (vo Estonian)

The title of this documentary actually tells it all – a group of women gather in a sauna in the middle of the woods in Estonia. This is the moment when they can rid themselves of their clothes and their hangups, sharing stories of their lives. There are rituals, camaraderie and the run through the snow to the icy waterhole where they cleanse themselves of their burdens. Lots of bare bodies and many wounds of the soul, along with some laughter. Well shot and discreetly filmed, it is somewhat hypnotic but also repetitive, despite its short hour and a half.

As it’s a sisterhood, it’s only women, often complaining about the miseries men have put them through. There is a trend of man-bashing in many films today. But then there are many more women directors around, such as Anna Hints here, and they are making their opinions felt. This film has been lauded, partially because it addresses ‘womanhood’, starting off from the Sundance Festival to becoming the critics’ darling.

Fine and good, but mark the tales these women tell – not one decent man in any of their memories. Not one – all either louts or downright swine. Not many will notice as it’s all in Estonian, and you have to read those dratted subtitles, but it’s still subliminal brain-washing.

IRIS ET LES HOMMES **1/2 (vo French)

More French, trendy and audacious than this you cannot get! Directed by Caroline Vignal, it’s about a frustrated married woman who becomes addicted to fast-date sites like Tinder and all the excitements and opportunities they can create. It’s a crazy, exaggerated farce, but she’s brilliantly portrayed by the vivacious Laure Calamy, who came to fame in the excellent Netflix series, “Call my Agent”. She is daring, open to all sorts of adventures and funny to boot.

Looked at more deeply, it’s a morally questionable premise and at times cringeworthy. But in today’s anything-goes world it might be a parable on how to save a marriage, or not. And it illustrates how a woman can act just like a man, for isn’t that equality? A bit of a frenetic, tragicomedy really.

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune

Click here for past reviews.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

