FILM: THE HOLDOVERS **** a fine Christmas gift

15 December 2023.

By Neptune

THE HOLDOVERS ****

It never fails with an Alexander Payne film, for his works all have troubled human relations in common, with a deep understanding of the hidden pains in his characters, often with a gentle humour to them. These qualities were in his early, sparkling “Sideways”, about a bachelor trip through the California vineyards; in “About Schmidt” concerning a depressive man played by Jack Nicholson; in “The Descendants” with George Clooney, who discovers a terrible secret when his wife is in a coma; and in “Nebraska” about family dynamics in a small town. All award-winning standouts, and unforgettable.

His latest one takes place in the 1970s in Barton, an elite prep school somewhere in New England. The teachers and students are getting ready to go home for the Christmas holidays. Excitement is in the air as the film zeroes in on one of the professors (played by the always excellent Paul Giamatti) who is busy grading his students’ last exams. He is a cranky, harsh disciplinarian, disliked both by the students and the faculty. And he ends up being appointed as the teacher who is responsible for the handful of unfortunate students who won’t be going home for Christmas, the “holdovers”.

This slow, gentle film introduces these sad characters, including the school’s head cook, a sweet black woman (a touching, impressive Da’Vine Joy Randolph, nominated for a Golden Globe) who has just lost her son in the Vietnam War. The intelligent repartee, the flaws of each character and the bittersweet developments that occur during these difficult days together are a marvel of human understanding that is Payne’s trademark. In the vein of “The Breakfast Club” or “The Dead Poets’ Society”, this memorable film is a fine Christmas gift for the whole family.

PAST LIVES ***1/2 (vo Korean and English)

A fulfilling, romantic story is a rare bird, but this one by Korean/American director Celine Song hits all the right buttons, leaving one both elated and sad yet satisfied when one leaves the film.

This tale of two childhood friends who are separated when the girl’s family moves from Korea to the U.S. continues two decades later when the now grownup young man (Teo Yoo) comes for a visit to New York City, wanting to re-discover his old love whom he has never forgotten. The feel of the city is so real, almost Allenesque, as the delicate pace pulls one into their long-fated relationship, even though the girl (Greta Lee) has been happily married to an American for some time. An eternal dilemma, but done with such warmth, wisdom and charm that it lingers in the mind and heart.

And so it has just entered the film awards race with quite a few nominations from the Golden Globes. Won’t tell you much more so you may discover it on your own…

SOUDAIN SEULS *** (vo French)

A young couple are on an adventurous sea voyage to the Antarctic, taking their sailboat to a remote island which they decide to visit in their small dinghy. It is cold and barren, but they are fascinated and having lingered too long, they cannot find their boat when they want to return to it during a brewing storm. They are suddenly alone on this windswept piece of land but keep hoping that help will soon be on its way.

Gilles Lellouche and Mélanie Thierry are excellent in this tale (based on the best-seller by Isabelle Autissier) of incredibly courageous survival. In this frozen landscape, which they try to scour for some food and warmth, they slowly realise that they are truly stranded, as the title tells us. Director Thomas Bidegain, of the multi-faceted “Les Cowboys”, creates an atmosphere of both solitude and desperation that is spellbinding. A film not to miss for its raw look at human frailties, yet endurance against all odds.

WONKA **

Timothée Chalamet is shiny and so charming as the young and enthusiastic Willy Wonka, before he created his famous chocolate factory and became a cynic. This is a prequel, so it’s difficult to compare it to the two previous films, the first in 1971 with Gene Wilder, the second in 2005 with Johnny Depp, which is my personal favourite. Both earlier films were based on the beloved Roald Dahl book, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, which came out in 1964 to the delight of a multitude of children and their parents.

This latest has had huge PR and is going the way of the multi-hyped “Barbie”, with almost everyone excited to see it, especially as it’s just the right family entertainment for this holiday season, sort of like the circus coming to town. It’s got the adorable Timothée (nominated for a Golden Globe), baubles, bright songs (some tiresome), intermittent magic and of course chocolate! And a few vile people to stir up more thrills. Plus, its director is Paul King, the creator of the Paddington films.

However, unlike the Johnny Depp version which was quirky, delightful and moving, this feels too busy, too hectic, but you and the family may enjoy all the antics. Merry Xmas!

LES 3 MOUSQUETAIRES: MILADY *1/2 (vo French)

This one is unfortunately much inferior to its exciting first installment, “D’Artagnan – Les Trois Mousquetaires”, which came out last spring.

Despite having the same director, Martin Bourboulon, this latest chapter has too many trumped-up intrigues and not enough meat on the various important characters. Too bad.

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune

Click here for past reviews.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

